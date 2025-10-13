Male choir and soprano unite for a night of musical delight

Builth Male Voice Choir was founded over 50 years ago and has performed all around the UK and Europe – in France, Germany, Ireland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Belgium and all over England. The Choir has regularly been invited to perform for visitors to Mid Wales and recently entertained one hundred delegates attending the Sheep Veterinary Society annual conference. The Choir has a new repertoire of songs with some arranged specially for them by the acclaimed Welsh conductor and accompanist Jeffrey Howard.

Builth Male Voice Choir after a recent concert for the Sheep Veterinary Society

The concert will also feature local soprano Holly Richards who sings popular songs with power and emotion. The concert is promoted by Llandrindod Wells and Area Twinning Association with tickets priced £10 available at the door, on line from wegottickets.com/event/674532 or telephone 01597 851427.