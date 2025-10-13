Beautiful play full of hope, puppets, songs and more...

The sun beats down on two travellers, journeying across a mysterious land in a contraption they've built themselves. They sing, play games, and tell stories inspired by a collection of precious things they've gathered from a time gone by.

With live music and puppetry, Stories in the Dust is a funny, heartfelt and hopeful eco-fable that takes you to another world. A world where an ancient book guides your way, a drop of rain changes everything and a mighty lion holds its secrets in an old clay pot.

Will our intrepid explorers make it? They're full of ideas and full of hope but dangerously low on baked beans.

Anna and Iona will be doing a Q and A after the show: Stories in the Dust

Stories in the Dust is a forward-thinking Southwest company reimagining sustainable touring.

Their current touring show, of the same name, blends live music, puppetry and bold storytelling to explore themes of displacement, environmental awareness and hope.

Stories in the Dust launched their slow touring model in 2023. This model of touring serves to embed their work into communities, developing longer term engagement through the delivery of accompanying workshops and projects.

This regularly results in a project called Young Voices, which elevates the thoughts and feelings of young people around climate change.

Show is made with 90% recycled materials

The show, and its extensive wraparound content, has been developed in partnership with Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science at Southampton University. Together, Iona, Ian and Anna have combined drama and science in what they call COMARTS.

COMARTS endeavours to educate young people on important subjects, such a the climate crisis, through accessible, fun and inspiring workshops alongside the show.

Thanks to funding from the Sustainability and Resilience Institute, Stories in the Dust continue their sustainability work, and are currently developing an impact monitoring tool alongside researcher Sammy Wood.

The show is made of 90% materials and tours with a low output lighting rig. Stories in the Dust are on the Touring Committee for the Theatre Green Book and are associate artists for the Climate Museum UK.

Young Promoter Volunteers have done all the hard work of bringing the show to Builth: Edie, Josh, Logan and Seren

Stories in the Dust was developed thanks to public funding from Arts Council England and in partnership with MAST Mayflower Studios, Pound Arts, Wiltshire Creative, Southampton University and Crying Out Loud.

The Show was written by the performers who are doing to The Strand Hall, Anna Harriott and Iona Johnson: "We worked with Longford Primary School to create Stories in the Dust. We gathered the young people’s thoughts, feelings and questions about climate change then wove them into the show and into this pack.

"Stories in the Dust has been developed with support from Ian Williams, Professor of Applied Environmental Science at Southampton University. That’s a long title, isn’t it? So we just call him Prof Ian.

"Prof Ian knows loads of stuff and we’re always learning from him. That’s why he’s helped us to write this pack. This pack is full of facts, we haven’t made any of it up. Unlike the show, some things in that are definitely made up!”

Stories in the Dust

There is a Q&A after the show to ask questions, meet the puppets and learn about acting, touring and how to evolve an original play but also how the team have work on a carbon zero tour on small scale.

This play has been chosen by the Builth Wells Young Promoters led by 13-year-old CEO Edie Allpress of Ysgol Calon Cymru: “We are so glad Night Out Arts Council Wales helped us fund this show, but we have to sell out to pay for the rest of the project. I have the most amazing group of volunteers Logan, Rufus, Joshua, Seren and Jonie. We have worked so hard and have 6,000 views on Instagram and TIKTOK, we even asked Anna and Iona to make us a TikTok film to share our info and we shared it a few days ago and it’s already had: 500 likes and views. This project is great because we are learning how to volunteer and put on a community event, that is fun, educational and appeals to all ages and cheer up the whole family at this tumultuous time.

"Please come and buy a ticket and say hi, I’ll be working at the Box Office on October 22 at 5.15pm. Buy a raffle ticket and help us raise funds for more creative wellbeing projects for young people in the Builth Area and Mid Powys."

Venue: The Strand Hall

Date: October 22

Time: Doors open at 5.15pm, show starts at 6pm

Tickets: £6 adult, £3 child

Watch the trailer at storiesinthedust.co.uk/

More info: 07926 211555 or 07443 875016

Stories in The Dust - a stunning play songs and puppets and a story of hope for all ages.

Stay for the Meet the Actors after the show. Bring some change for our raffle and our fantastic refreshments cafe.