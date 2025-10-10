My Little Wedding Shop Celebrates Finalist Spot in Prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2026

This recognition celebrates the outstanding creativity and craftsmanship of Jennifer Bone, the designer and owner of My Little Wedding Shop, who individually designs and handcrafts every bridal gown in her Bridgnorth studio. Known for her commitment to sustainable design, Jennifer uses responsibly and ethically sourced materials to create timeless, one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect each bride’s personality and values.

The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) are one of the UK’s most respected accolades in the wedding sector, recognising and rewarding excellence across all areas of the industry. The awards are unique in that they are judged by both a panel of industry experts and real wedding clients, celebrating those businesses that set the benchmark for quality, creativity, and service nationwide.

This is not the first time My Little Wedding Shop has been recognised at the prestigious event. In 2025, the boutique proudly won the title of West Midlands Seamstress of the Year, and this year’s Independent Wedding Designer category marks an exciting new addition to TWIA’s awards programme – shining a spotlight on the artistry and individuality of independent designers across the UK.

Wedding dress all made in Bridgnorth, Shropshire

“I am absolutely thrilled to be named a regional finalist in this new category,” said Jennifer Bone. “Every gown I create is designed and made here in Bridgnorth, and sustainability is at the heart of everything I do. Being recognised among such talented designers is an honour – and it’s wonderful to see independent craftsmanship celebrated in this way.”

The Regional Awards Ceremony will take place on 10 November 2025, where winners from across the West Midlands will be announced. Should My Little Wedding Shop be successful, Jennifer will progress to the National Finals in January 2026, where the best of the UK’s wedding professionals will be crowned.