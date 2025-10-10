First look at the spooky stories coming to Ludlow Assembly Rooms
Ludlow based theatre company Pentabus bring four chilling tales to the Assembly Rooms this October 28th, directed by their BAFTA-winning Artistic Director Elle While.
By contributor Tom Pence
First look images for Ghost Stories!
Written by former Pentabus Writers in Residence Simon Longman and Florence Espeut-Nickless, alongside writers from the East of England, Anne Odeke and Rosa Torr, this co-production with HighTide promises to thrill and chill...
Full info and tickets here: https://ludlowassemblyrooms.co.uk/show/even-more-ghost-stories-by-candlelight/
Can't make it to Ludlow? It tours to Bristol, Birmingham, London, and more... https://pentabus.co.uk/even-more-ghost-stories-candlelight-0