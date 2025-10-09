Money Matters: Should I get a smart meter?

Smart meters have been rolling out across the country for a while now, but not everyone has been eager to make the switch. While it’s not something you have to do, there are some clear advantages worth knowing about.

Smart meters replace old gas and electricity meters, and automatically send readings to your supplier. They give you real-time information about how much energy you’re using and what it’s costing you.

One of the biggest benefits is accuracy. With traditional meters, bills are often based on estimates, which can lead to nasty surprises. Smart meters send exact readings, so you only ever pay for what you use.

Each smart meter comes with an in-home display (IHD) that shows how much energy you’re using in pounds and pence.

This makes it easy to see where your energy is going and where you might want to consider cutting back. For example, by turning down the heating when you’re out, or using energy-hungry appliances like dishwashers and tumble dryers a little less often.

When you can see your usage in real time, small changes soon add up. Many people find that simply being more aware of their energy habits helps them save money.

Some energy suppliers now offer their best tariffs to customers with smart meters, including some which offer cheaper rates for energy used outside peak times, which can mean more savings. This is also better for the environment, as it helps energy manage demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

There’s also the convenience factor. No more clambering into cupboards or waiting at home for someone to read your meter – smart meters send readings automatically, keeping your bills accurate without you having to lift a finger.

If you ever decide to switch suppliers, having a smart meter makes the process smoother too, as everything can usually be done remotely.

For more information about moving onto a smart meter, contact your supplier.

If you’re worried about your energy bills, you can also speak to your supplier about what help they can offer. Housing Plus Group customers can also access our free energy advice service, in partnership with the Cadent Foundation.