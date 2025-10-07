Priorslee House care home launches harvest collection to support local food banks and animal rescue centres

The initiative, which will run throughout September and October, aims to bring the community together to share kindness and compassion during the harvest season, a time traditionally associated with gratitude, sharing, and helping those in need.

As part of the campaign, the team at Priorslee House is inviting local residents, families, businesses, and community groups to donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, pet food, and other essentials. All donations will be distributed to local charities and animal rescue organisations that provide vital support to individuals, families, and animals across the Shropshire area.

A designated collection point has been set up just outside the main office doors at the entrance of Priorslee House, where donations can be dropped off at any time during the campaign.

Residents at the home have also been getting involved in the campaign, helping to create colourful harvest-themed displays and posters to promote the initiative. The activity has sparked conversations and shared memories about past harvest celebrations, encouraging social connection and engagement among residents.

The Harvest Collection reflects Priorslee House’s wider commitment to supporting local communities and encouraging positive social action through HC-One’s network of care homes across the UK.

The Priorslee House team warmly invites everyone in the local area to get involved and help make this year’s Harvest Collection a great success.

Priorslee House is proud to be part of HC-One's network of over 280 care homes across the UK, where residents can embrace a welcoming, supportive community.

To find out more about life at Priorslee House, or to arrange a visit, please go to: Priorslee House - Care home in Priorslee, Telford | HC One

Denise Maggs-Paulton, Home Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented:

“Community connection and kindness are at the heart of everything we do here at Priorslee House. This Harvest Collection is a chance for us all to come together and give back to those who might be struggling, whether it’s a local family in need or an animal rescue centre doing incredible work in our community. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a real difference.”