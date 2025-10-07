Local chef scoops coveted title and makes it through to the National Cook-Off Final

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Martin Hall is over the moon to have been named Chef of the Year for the central division after beating dozens of other chef nominees to make it to the Divisional Cook-Offs and then be crowned Divisional Winner following a closely fought final!

Proud to be part of the Wheatlands team.

Martin said: “I am on cloud nine right now, it feels absolutely fantastic to be named Divisional Winner and be through to the National Cook Off Final! I loved taking part in the divisional cook offs, it was nerve-wracking but brilliant in equal measure. I can’t believe I won; I was speechless when I found out!”

As the winner for central, Martin is through to the national cook-off finals where the overall winner will be decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won the national Chef of the Year award.

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler, said: “This is an amazing achievement and every single person in the whole home is supporting Martin. We are so proud of him. Martin is such an excellent chef; he really deserves this award and we are routing for him to go all the way!”

Wheatlands Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wheatlands provides Dementia care, residential care, respite care.