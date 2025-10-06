Yarn-tastic! Meet the Shrewsbury care home residents knitting up a storm

The knitting group at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, brings together residents and local community members for a morning of crafting and conversation, with the weekly sessions taking place on Fridays from 10.30pm–12pm.

Whether experienced knitters or complete beginners, those who join Knit & Natter can enjoy the simple pleasure of knitting while sharing stories, tips and plenty of tea.

For some residents, the group has rekindled their love for a long-lost hobby, while for others, it’s a chance to learn something new in a relaxed and social setting.

Michelle Maidan, General Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “Our Knit & Natter group is a great way for residents and local people to come together, learn from each other and enjoy a relaxed evening.

“Whether you’re an experienced knitter or just starting out, it’s a chance to pick up new skills, have a chat and enjoy some light refreshments in good company.”

Oxbow Manor is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Oxbow Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Ann Rose on 01743 598505, email ann.rose@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/oxbow-manor.