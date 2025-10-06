Homebuyers in West Midlands warned of £70,000 home renovation trap

The analysis, based on industry research, shows new-build homeowners are quietly becoming financially better off by not having to spend on expensive renovations and higher utility bills that older property owners often face.

The renovation trap: The real cost of an older home

While most homebuyers know that new-builds are more energy-efficient, fewer fully account for the renovation and repair costs that can potentially come with older properties.

These unexpected expenses can easily spiral into tens of thousands of pounds, catching buyers off guard during what should be an exciting new chapter.

Avant Homes West Midlands’ analysis, based on 2025 market rates from CheckATrade, MyJobQuote, GreenMatch, CarWow and BoilerGuide, shows the average cost of essential upgrades including:

Kitchen renovation : £11,500 for a mid-range full refit

Bathroom refurbishment : £4,500 for a complete remodel

Boiler replacement : £3,800 including installation

Roof replacement : £7,000 for full roof renewal

Installing triple glazed windows : £9,425 for a full house

Complete house rewiring : £4,450 for a three-bedroom home

Solar panels: £7,250 including installation

Adding an EV charger: £2,000 (including installation)

Improving insulation: £12,930(combined cost of insulating cavity walls, floor and roof/loft)

Damp/moisture treatment: £3,250 (depending on complexity)

When combined with redecoration, new flooring and electrical system upgrades, the total cost of updating an older home could exceed £70,000 in the first few years alone.

The house that pays you back: Energy savings add further value

The savings don’t stop at renovations. According to Home Builders Federation (HBF) data, new-build homeowners save an average of £980 per year on energy bills.

These savings are driven by superior EPC ratings, high-specification insulation and integrated low-carbon technologies including boilers with an A energy rating, solar panels and smart EV charging points.

Over a typical five-year period, these energy savings alone contribute an additional £5,000 to homeowners' finances. This brings the combined total homeowner savings to over £70,000 when compared to older homes.

A smarter way to buy

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said: “It’s common for buyers to set aside a small budget for decorating, only to potentially discover major underlying issues. The reality is that properties over 15 years old may require significant investment early on.

“This research reinforces what we’ve always known: that buying a new-build property doesn’t just give you a practically designed, energy efficient home, but also helps protect your finances and your future.

“When you combine the £70,000 with a comprehensive 10-year warranty, new homeowners can enjoy genuine peace of mind knowing they're protected from unexpected costs while keeping more money in their pockets from day one.”