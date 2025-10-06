16 Shrewsbury Businesses Rally Behind Ollie’s Lifesaving Fundraiser 💛

Ollie, a one-year-old from Gobowen, was born with a rare and complex heart condition that cannot be treated in the UK. His only hope lies at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California, world leaders in his condition, where the surgery will cost £1.5 million.

In a heartwarming show of support, local businesses have donated a huge range of prizes to a raffle organised to raise funds for Ollie’s treatment. Prizes include a professional family photoshoot, a LEGO set, shopping and food vouchers, children’s play sessions, and more.

Ollie's heart condition is life-limiting without surgery

Jasmin Roberts, Ollie’s mum, said: "I’m blown away by the kindness of the local community. These are businesses run by real people, many of whom have never even met Ollie, and yet they’re showing up to help us fight for his life."

The surgery will cost 1.5 million pounds - but the family aren't giving up

Ollie recently spent a few days in hospital with a chest infection but is now back home and full of energy. The fundraiser has already raised over £35,000 thanks to the support of ordinary people, and the family are hoping the raffle can help them reach even more.

"We still have a long way to go, but this raffle is proof that people care. We’re so grateful to everyone who’s donated a prize, bought a ticket, or shared our story."

Every penny raised will go directly to Ollie’s medical fund. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online at: https://raffall.com/398756/enter-raffle-to-win-amazing-prizes-and-help-save-ollies-heart-hosted-by-sophie-britnell

Ollie’s full fundraiser is available at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baby-ollies-heart