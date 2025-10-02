BrewDog turns weekly shop into a night out with £10 meal and pint deal
Your weekly food shop just came with a side of good times. With 58% of diners cutting back on eating out due to rising costs¹, Britain’s biggest craft brewer, BrewDog is serving up serious value with a new deal to make your weekly shop work even harder.
Grab your favourite 4-pack of BrewDog’s Punk IPA, Hazy Jane or Wingman from selected retailers and you can enjoy a burger or pizza and pint at your local BrewDog for just £10. A treat that feels like a splurge, but doesn’t hit your wallet like one.
This is about everyday value with a twist, turning something you’d pick up anyway into something worth looking forward to. One pack at home, one epic night out in your local bar.
On the deal, Lauren Carrol, Chief Operating Officer from BrewDog said: “With the cost of living still biting, we wanted to offer something that feels like a proper treat without the guilt. You’re already buying beer - now that same pack can unlock a brilliant night out. A great burger or pizza, a cold pint, all for £10.”
The £10 Meal and Pints Deal is available on 4-packs that are purchased from Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Morrisons.
For more information on the deal, visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/tennermealpint
To find your nearest BrewDog bar, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/bar-locator
References:
Promotional packs terms and conditions:
UK 18+ purchase promotional pack required. Internet access, email address required.
RETAIN CUT OUT FROM PROMOTIONAL PACK.
Purchase a promotional pack from 22/08/2025, every pack entitles one person to one meal and one pint at a cost of £10 either at a BrewDog bar or an alternative Bar partner.
To redeem the voucher, a promotional pack must be purchased, then scan the QR code on pack, enter details to join the BrewDog Treats loyalty programme, select pub group and download your BrewDog Treats digital wallet.
Both the digital wallet and the cut-out voucher from the pack need to be taken to either a BrewDog bar or an alternative closer bar group, this entitles the holder to a meal and a pint for the price of £10.
All included bars and meal options can be viewed at https://brewdog.com/on-pack-promo using your location. There is no limit to purchase. Vouchers must be redeemed by 28/02/2026. See exclusions, full terms and prize details at www.brewdog.com. Promoter: BrewDog PLC, Ellon, AB41 8BX.
Full Terms & Conditions can be found at https://brewdog.com/promotion-and-preorder-terms-and-conditions