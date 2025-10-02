BrewDog turns weekly shop into a night out with £10 meal and pint deal

Grab your favourite 4-pack of BrewDog’s Punk IPA, Hazy Jane or Wingman from selected retailers and you can enjoy a burger or pizza and pint at your local BrewDog for just £10. A treat that feels like a splurge, but doesn’t hit your wallet like one.

This is about everyday value with a twist, turning something you’d pick up anyway into something worth looking forward to. One pack at home, one epic night out in your local bar.

On the deal, Lauren Carrol, Chief Operating Officer from BrewDog said: “With the cost of living still biting, we wanted to offer something that feels like a proper treat without the guilt. You’re already buying beer - now that same pack can unlock a brilliant night out. A great burger or pizza, a cold pint, all for £10.”

The £10 Meal and Pints Deal is available on 4-packs that are purchased from Tesco, Sainsbury’s or Morrisons.

For more information on the deal, visit: https://brewdog.com/pages/tennermealpint

To find your nearest BrewDog bar, please visit: https://drink.brewdog.com/uk/bar-locator

