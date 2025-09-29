Oswestry Cancer Buddies hear about Reflexology in Oncology Treatment

Kerry offers reflexology as a gentle, complementary therapy for those seeking additional support alongside medical treatment. Across the UK, many cancer centers, out-patient units and hospices provide similar services.

Kerry told Oswestry Cancer Buddies, ‘Reflexology can help lift your mood, reduce stress, promote relaxation and ease fatigue—benefits that are especially valuable for anyone navigating the physical and emotional demands of cancer treatment.’

A 2009 review found that reflexology was offered in 62% of NHS cancer units as a supportive therapy. The studies reported high patient satisfaction and no significant safety concerns or adverse events, underscoring reflexology’s reputation as a safe, calming option for people receiving cancer care.

Kerry Coppen

Anyone interested in reflexology from Kerry Coppen please see her website on www.rahannireflex.com or Email her on kerry@rahannireflex.com.

Oswestry Cancer Buddies drop-in meet every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month in the Meeting Room of Oswestry Library, Arthur Street, Oswestry 2.30 to 3.30pm. Linda greets everyone with a smile and a cup of tea or coffee and everyone has a chat.

More information about Oswestry Cancer Buddies is available on Face Book @oswestrycancerbuddies, contacting Linda on 07711 981984 or via email at oswestrycancerbuddies@gmail.com.