Openreach’s UK broadband upgrade reaches 20 million homes

Across the West Midlands, Openreach’s engineers have now made full fibre available to more than 1.75 million premises in cities, towns and villages throughout the region.

But here’s the catch: many households still haven’t made the switch.

Despite the network being ready and available to 20 million premises, via a host of popular service providers, only around 38 per cent of households that can order full fibre from Openreach have made the switch.

Openreach engineers celebrating 20 million homes and businesses reached

That means many are unnecessarily still stuck on slower, less reliable copper connections, and they’re missing out on the benefits of speed, stability and resilience that full fibre offers.

Clive Selley, Openreach’s Chief Executive, said: “In 2025, being online isn’t a luxury - it’s a lifeline. From booking GP appointments to applying for jobs, accessing education and launching businesses, digital connectivity is the gateway to opportunity. Full fibre makes that gateway faster and far more reliable, and it will keep up with the demands of our digital world. But upgrades don’t often happen automatically, so people need to contact their broadband provider to make the switch.“

The job’s not done

Openreach engineers who're part of the 20 million build - including here in the West Midlands

Selley also expressed concern about the communities yet to gain access to full fibre, saying: “Reaching 20 million premises is a UK infrastructure success story, and it’s a credit to the investment, hard work and ambition of everyone at Openreach. But the job’s not done yet. And the next premises are some of the very hardest to connect.

“To finish the job, we need the right support as an industry, including targeted help for some rural areas, faster planning approvals, better access to multi-dwelling buildings, and a regulatory and policy environment that gives investors’ confidence and allows competition to thrive.”

Openreach’s project is believed to be the largest and fastest broadband infrastructure build in Europe, with engineers now reaching more than a million new homes every three months.

This includes around 33,000 medical facilities and more than 25,000 colleges, schools and universities, helping to transform access to critical services.

Full fibre is already becoming the backbone of Britain’s digital economy, supporting everything from smart farming and sustainable transport to remote working and virtual healthcare.

Ultimately, Openreach hopes to make the technology available to as many as 30 million premises in all corners of the UK by the end of the decade, assuming the right economic and regulatory conditions exist.

What’s in it for you?

If you’re still on an old connection, switching to full fibre could mean:

Faster downloads and smoother streaming

Fewer dropouts during video calls

Better support for smart home tech

Openreach’s network offers access to the widest range of broadband companies.

To find out if you can order full fibre today or when it will be available in your area, visit the Openreach website's Fibre Checker.