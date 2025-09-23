World-renowned pianist to perform in Shropshire as part of school's star-studded concert series - last tickets remaining

Sir Stephen Hough, renowned as Britain's greatest pianist, will take centre stage at the Wrekin College this week.

His appearance follows previous performances by world-leading cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason at Wrekin which welcomes a calibre of musicians more frequently seen in globally-renowned venues including Carnegie Hall, the Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House.

Their appearances in Wellington are part of an ongoing programme, launched after the school opened its own Music School, aimed at ensuring established icons would appear in the same series as up and coming stars of the future at a school encouraging youngsters to enjoy all genres of music and more importantly performing.

The school’s Chapel Choir will also give a short pre-recital performance during the special event on Wednesday, September 24.



Sir Stephen has played with several of the world’s most famous and accomplished orchestras including being the soloist at the Last Night of the Proms in 2024.

With over 60 albums in his repertoire and numerous Grammy nominations together with other awards including eight Gramaphone Magazine awards his programme includes Beethoven’s ‘Waldstein’ Sonata and Schumann’s ‘Carnaval’ shorter works (some lasting only 30 seconds) by Stockhausen and Schoenberg and of course his own arrangement of music from ‘Mary Poppins’ that he played to the audience’s delight at the proms last year.

Director of Music at Wrekin College Simon Platford said it was a unique opportunity for all music fans to see Sir Stephen perform in Shropshire adding that a few tickets were still available but selling quickly.

