Wild Shropshire photographer shortlisted for British Photography Awards

Natalie Moore, who is Creative Director and photographer for Wild Shropshire restaurant in Whitchurch, has spent nearly eight years documenting the restaurant’s journey through her lens.

Her shortlisted image, titled The Rhythm of the Farm, was captured at Wild Shropshire and reflects the seasonality and rhythm that underpin the restaurant’s philosophy.

Natalie Moore

Natalie said: “I’ve always been passionate about capturing the connection between food, farming and creativity. To have one of my images recognised at this level is overwhelming - especially as it’s so rooted in the place and people I’ve worked alongside for so long.”

The Rhythm of the Farm

As well as photography, Natalie designs Wild Shropshire’s website and social media, helping to tell the story of the restaurant, its farm and its ethos of sustainability.

The public can support her by voting in the People’s Choice Award on the British Photography Awards website.