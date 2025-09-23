The countdown is on: Father Christmas set to open garden centre's seasonal spectacular

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Burford House Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style, Father Christmas or his head elf will be cutting the ribbon on Saturday at 9am, with more festivities happening at 10am on Sunday, officially opening the Christmas wonderland. Visitors attending will have festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood. There will also be a golden ticket for the first 50 people through the door with some exciting offers.

The countdown is on! Light up your Christmas with Burford House Garden Centre

The festivities don’t end there; bookings are now open for Burford House Garden Centre’s much loved Christmas events and experiences. From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families can create unforgettable moments together this season.

Paul Benson, Centre Manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays.

"Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone. We’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year.”

For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website.