Rigby Group marks 50 years with strong financial results

From its beginnings in 1975 with just a £2,000 investment, the Group has grown to revenues of £3.8 billion in FY25, up 3% on the prior year. Rigby Group’s EBITDA rose 36% to £95 million, supported in part by the sale of some businesses.

Technology remains at the heart of the Group’s strategy. SCC, Rigby Group’s cornerstone IT business, delivered a fourth consecutive record year, driving innovation and enabling clients to transform at pace. The Group also maintained its ambitious £300m technology investment programme, accelerating acquisitions and development in areas such as AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

A standout achievement for the year was SCC France’s role as official technology provider for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over 500 colleagues delivered the full technology infrastructure for this project of national scale and complexity, showcasing the Group’s technical expertise, reliability, and commitment to sustainability.

People remain central to Rigby Group’s success. Of the 8,000 colleagues across the Group, more than 2,000 have been with the business for over a decade, a level of loyalty and commitment that sets Rigby Group apart.

The Rigby family reinforced its commitment to sustainable and responsible growth, making multi-million-pound contributions to The Rigby Foundation and The Sir Peter Rigby Charitable Trust during the year. Their ambitious philanthropic initiatives continue, with a particular focus on supporting communities in the West Midlands.

Looking ahead, Rigby Group is well positioned to navigate external challenges and seize new opportunities, staying true to its values of integrity, hard work, and entrepreneurship while continuing to build long-term value for customers, employees, and communities.

Sir Peter Rigby, Founder and Chairman of Rigby Group: “This year marks 50 years in business for Rigby Group — a company I founded in 1975 with the belief that technology would change the world and the ambition to build something lasting. Our story has always been one of progress, not standing still, and we remain confident in our direction and excited for the future, continuing to invest in technology, our people, and the communities we serve.

James Rigby, Co-CEO of Rigby Group: “Technology remains at the heart of Rigby Group, and we are delighted to report a fourth consecutive record year for SCC with revenues up 2% to £3.5 billion. SCC’s continued success is central to the Group’s performance, and the significant investments we are making across AI, cloud, and cybersecurity will ensure we remain at the forefront of modernising IT estates and driving value for customers.”

Steve Rigby, Co-CEO of Rigby Group: “Rigby Group’s strong financial results reflect not only our continued growth but also the resilience and ambition that have defined the business since its inception. With revenues of £3.8 billion, a 36% increase in EBITDA, record performances across our divisions, and a healthy pipeline of opportunities, we remain confident in our strategy. We are proud to be one of the UK’s largest and most successful private companies.”

Following the year-end, the Group also completed the sale of its Airports division, with gains to be recognised in the next fiscal year.