Bradford Estates backs Church Eaton Primary School to transform outdoor learning

Church Eaton Primary School, a small rural school serving 75 pupils, has developed a three-pillar strategy encompassing community, diversity and social mobility. To support the delivery of their vision, the school has partnered with Bradford Estates, which has contributed financial support for the programme.

The partnership represents a long-term commitment from Bradford Estates to help develop and diversify the school’s learning opportunities. The first stage has seen Bradford Estates donate £5,000 for an outdoor canopy, which now provides shelter for outdoor learning and play, and the delivery of Forest School activities from Educating Kids Outdoors, based at Weston Park.

Future plans will see Bradford Estates supporting the restoration of the school's wildlife pond area with suitable access provison, followed by the creation of an allotment to promote farm-to-fork learning experiences.

The school, which is more than a century old, hopes the enhanced facilities will encourage more families from Stafford Borough and surrounding villages to choose Church Eaton Primary School for their children's education.

Church Eaton Primary School has a vision to nurture in pupils a more in depth understanding of being part of a rural community while stimulating essential skills for entering the world of work. The school, which is part of the Staffordshire University Academies Trust (SUAT) aims to collaborate with the Trust’s 21 academies to provide pupil visits that offer a valuable insight into life at a rural primary school.

Staff and pupils from Church Eaton Primary School together with Eliza Newport, Bradford Estates

The school's five-year goal includes growing pupil enrolment numbers, establishing a rich wetland habitat, an allotment showcasing their farm to fork vision, and host school visits from the surrounding area.

Church Eaton Primary School head teacher David Baker, who joined the school 18 months ago, said: "Our strategy was developed to keep our small, rural school relevant and to provide our pupils with a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of a rural community.

“We want our pupils to have a great experience and develop vital skills to support them in the future. The support from Bradford Estates has allowed us to take our lessons outside and open up our curriculum to opportunities that others cannot access.

“Outdoor learning improves child development, supports mental health and wellbeing, and fosters a culture of inclusive learning. This collaboration will help keep our rural school current and thriving for future generations.”

Bradford Estates, which manages 12,000 acres on the Shropshire and Staffordshire borders, has committed to this extended partnership as part of its charitable activities centred around supporting education in the local community.

Bradford Estates managing director Alexander Newport said: "We are delighted to support Church Eaton Primary School through this partnership. Our commitment extends beyond a single donation to help establish sustainable learning opportunities that will benefit pupils for years to come."

Aligned to its principle of stewardship, Bradford Estates' charitable activities are centered around a commitment to supporting education in the local community.