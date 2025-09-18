Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to host spooktacular Halloween experience

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Halloween Experience

The event will feature a host of Halloween-themed entertainment for children of all ages, including a Trick-or-Treat trail, interactive games, and the chance to meet the charity’s much-loved mascot, Maac the Pup. Everyone is encouraged to dress up in their favourite costumes.

To ensure everyone enjoys their visit, the Halloween Experience will run across three bookable sessions: 10:00am – 11:30am, 12:00pm – 1:30pm, and 2:00pm – 3:30pm. Tickets are £10 per child (under 16) and include free entry for up to two accompanying adults. All funds raised will support the charity’s continued delivery of advanced pre-hospital emergency care across the Midlands.

Jo Bailey, group events lead for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, commented: “Our Halloween Experience is a fang-tastic day out for the whole family and a great opportunity to visit our airbase while supporting our lifesaving service. We look forward to seeing lots of brilliant costumes and welcoming families from across the communities we serve.”

Tickets for the Halloween Experience can be booked online at: www.midlandsairambulance.com/events

You can find out more about Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s upcoming events on their website or by following the organisation on social media.