Black Country Firewood’s biggest open day yet – fun, food, firewood & community spirit

This year’s open day will be extra special, as all profits from our bar will be donated to the Halfpenny Green Airscouts, a fantastic local charity close to our hearts.

What’s happening on the day?

Meet the Black Country Firewood team

Chimney Fire Safety advice from the local Fire Brigade

Stove demonstrations from Flaming Fires (Wombourne)

Chimney sweep insights with Mark Fenton

Brett from Cosy Stoves & Hagley Stoves – sharing the latest in stove technology and chimney sweeping

Family fun with a bouncy castle for the kids

Halfpenny Green Vineyards offering their locally made wines

And to top it off – every visitor will receive a free slice of woodfired pizza and a complimentary pint of local Enville Ale

There will also be the chance to enter our special giveaway, with exciting prizes to be won.

Owner Mike (centre) with some of the BCF team.

A showcase of local businesses & community spirit:

At Black Country Firewood, we love working with local and like-minded businesses and our open day is the perfect showcase of that collaboration. From fire safety to fine wine, sweeping chimneys to family fun, it’s a brilliant day out for the whole community.

Mike Snelson, Owner of Black Country Firewood says: “We can’t wait to welcome everybody to our seventh annual open day. It’s one of the best days of the year for us. We get to show our customers how we do everything. It gives the opportunity for likeminded enthusiastic people to get together, chat and ask questions, see and demo some of the firewood processing equipment we use, and meet industry experts.

"The whole family is welcome to join us on Saturday, October 11 for a free day out that’s educational, exciting and fun!”

Come along, bring the family, and join us for a fun and educational day out.