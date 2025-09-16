Hills Ford Stages Rally drives into Shropshire for 2026
The Hills Ford Stages, one of the UK’s premier closed-road motorsport events, is set to return on 19–20 September 2026 — this time in Shropshire. Organised by Cheltenham Motor Club, one of the UK’s oldest motor clubs with roots in the earliest bike races and first car trials, the move marks an exciting new chapter for the rally, bringing top-flight motorsport action to a county ready to embrace the event.
The 2026 edition will feature a service location and ceremonial start in Shrewsbury, putting the rally right at the heart of the community. Afternoon stages on Saturday will be held at a historic private estate, once part of the iconic RAC Rally, offering fans a nostalgic yet thrilling experience. Sunday will showcase a selection of road rally classics, winding through the Shropshire Hills, delivering a route that blends technical challenge with spectacular scenery.
Clerk of the Course Dan said: “Shropshire Council has been hugely supportive, and the organisers are working with them and local stakeholders to deliver the wider benefits the rally will bring to the county. This move allows us to design fresh, challenging routes while creating new opportunities for fans, volunteers, and local businesses.”
Long-standing Title Sponsor Hills Ford continues its support, providing vehicles, resources, and funding to help the not-for-profit event run smoothly.
The Hills Ford Stages has built a reputation for its community focus. In recent years, organisers have worked with schools, local groups, and young people through its ‘Get Involved’ programme, offering volunteering, skills development, routes to employment, and first-hand motorsport experiences. The move to Shropshire marks the next “evolutionary phase,” expanding opportunities for fans, volunteers, and businesses to engage with the sport.
The 2026 Hills Ford Stages promises:
A new home in Shropshire
A ceremonial start and service location in Shrewsbury
Saturday afternoon stages at a historic private estate once part of the RAC Rally
Sunday stages winding through the Shropshire Hills
Expanded opportunities for community involvement and routes to employment
With dates and locations now confirmed, organisers encourage fans and competitors to book accommodation early and prepare for one of the UK’s most exciting closed-road motorsport events.