Hills Ford Stages Rally drives into Shropshire for 2026

The 2026 edition will feature a service location and ceremonial start in Shrewsbury, putting the rally right at the heart of the community. Afternoon stages on Saturday will be held at a historic private estate, once part of the iconic RAC Rally, offering fans a nostalgic yet thrilling experience. Sunday will showcase a selection of road rally classics, winding through the Shropshire Hills, delivering a route that blends technical challenge with spectacular scenery.

Just watching. Picture: Paul Mitchell Photography

Clerk of the Course Dan said: “Shropshire Council has been hugely supportive, and the organisers are working with them and local stakeholders to deliver the wider benefits the rally will bring to the county. This move allows us to design fresh, challenging routes while creating new opportunities for fans, volunteers, and local businesses.”

Our little Daisy at the Ceremonial Start Ledbury Town Centre 2024. Picture: Paul Mitchel Photography

Long-standing Title Sponsor Hills Ford continues its support, providing vehicles, resources, and funding to help the not-for-profit event run smoothly.

Residents having a fun day at home. Picture: Cheltenham Motor Club

The Hills Ford Stages has built a reputation for its community focus. In recent years, organisers have worked with schools, local groups, and young people through its ‘Get Involved’ programme, offering volunteering, skills development, routes to employment, and first-hand motorsport experiences. The move to Shropshire marks the next “evolutionary phase,” expanding opportunities for fans, volunteers, and businesses to engage with the sport.

The 2026 Hills Ford Stages promises:

A new home in Shropshire

A ceremonial start and service location in Shrewsbury

Saturday afternoon stages at a historic private estate once part of the RAC Rally

Sunday stages winding through the Shropshire Hills

Expanded opportunities for community involvement and routes to employment

With dates and locations now confirmed, organisers encourage fans and competitors to book accommodation early and prepare for one of the UK’s most exciting closed-road motorsport events.