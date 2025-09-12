Ludlow Freemasons supports Hands Together Ludlow

Hands Together Ludlow is a local charity working with partners, stakeholders and volunteers to reduce isolation, poor health and wellbeing and financial hardship. By bringing volunteers and beneficiaries together through a range of services, such as Ludlow Men’s Shed, Walks for All, Community Lunch and Befriending, we help create stronger connections and improve wellbeing for residents of Ludlow.

This donation will help support those in need in the Ludlow community as we move towards the winter months. Members of the Lodge showed a great interest in Hands Together Ludlow and visited the charity on several occasions. They were impressed by the impact being made in the community.

COO of Hands Together Ludlow, Susie O’Hagan, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ludlow Freemasons for this generous donation and for their genuine interest in what we do. Their support will help us continue to reach those who need it most, reducing isolation and giving people opportunities to connect with their community.”

Patrick Caine, Andy Corbett and Richard Collishaw (Ludlow Freemasons) presenting Andy Fensome (Hands Together Ludlow) with a cheque for £1000. (Left to Right)

Freemasonry has a long-standing tradition of charitable giving, supporting local causes. Ludlow Freemasons continue this commitment by backing projects that make a real difference. Hands Together Ludlow relies on fundraising and donations to sustain our work and is always keen to hear from those interested in getting involved.

Ludlow Freemasons meet in Tenbury Wells Masonic Hall and pride themselves on being an inclusive Lodge. Members come from a wide variety of backgrounds and most live in and around Ludlow. The Lodge meets monthly from October through to May and members greatly enjoy both the traditional masonic ceremonies that routinely take place as well as the many social events which family members and friends are also welcome to join.

Richard Collishaw (Ludlow Freemasons) shaking hands with Andy Fensome (Hands Together Ludlow)

If you are interested in joining one of the oldest and largest fraternal organisations in the world, visit the Ludlow Freemasons website: ludlowfreemasons.co.uk

If you are interested in finding out more Hands Together's activities and how you can get involved visit our website: Hands Together Ludlow