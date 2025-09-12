From stadiums to street festivals: Volunteer Collective powers community spirit across the Midlands this summer

More than 120 volunteers gave over 1,600 hours of their time to bring people together at five major events, from athletics championships to Birmingham’s biggest arts and culture celebrations.

Their enthusiasm and dedication helped keep the proud, welcoming spirit of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games shining bright.

United By 2022, the official legacy charity of the Games, launched the Volunteer Collective in 2023 to connect local people with opportunities that make a difference. Today, over 2,500 volunteers — of all ages and backgrounds — proudly represent their city and region by supporting events in sport, music, arts and culture.

This August, the Collective made a huge impact at the Novuna UK Athletics Outdoor Championships, England Athletics Age Group Championships, The Pony Club National Championships, and RunThrough Solihull Half Marathon, 5k and Junior Race.

Volunteers also played a key role at Birmingham Weekender, a city-centre celebration produced by Birmingham Hippodrome in partnership with Bullring, featuring live music, theatre and dance.

United By 2022 - Volunteer Collective

Nicola Turner, CEO of United By 2022, said: “Our volunteers continue to amaze us with their energy and generosity. Whether it’s cheering on athletes, helping families enjoy a festival, or welcoming visitors to the city, they embody the community spirit that defined Birmingham 2022.

“Their contribution doesn’t just support events — it strengthens connections and pride across the whole region.”

And now there’s even more reason to celebrate: for the first time since 2023, the Volunteer Collective is opening its doors to new recruits.

If you’d like to be part of the action and join a team that’s making a difference across the West Midlands, sign up today at: https://form.jotform.com/By2022/contact-us-volunteers-collective