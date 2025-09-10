Record-breaking success at the Horsehay Horticultural Society's annual show

Despite a growing season marked by unusually hot and dry weather, which led to earlier-than-usual harvests, our concerns about a drop in entries were quickly put to rest. This year’s show saw a record-breaking 566 exhibits, an increase of 142 compared to last year, entered by 105 exhibitors, eight more than the previous year. This is the first time we've ever surpassed the 500 mark for exhibits – and we didn’t just pass it. We exceeded it by 66!

Vegetables exhibits. Picture: Archie Barnett

The event welcomed many new faces among both exhibitors and visitors, bringing a fresh energy to this much-loved local tradition.

Tomatoes. Picture: Archie Barnett

We were also proud to debut several new features at this year’s show, including new tablecloths, display saucers, and a new notice board, all made possible through the Councillors’ Pride Fund. Our sincere thanks go to Cllr. Ian Preece and Cllr. Rajash Mehta for their generous support.

Crafts and photos. Picture Deb Tovey

Many thanks also go to Dawley Hamlets Parish Council, for generously sponsoring our show; Horsehay Village Hall, for kindly donating the hall for the event; and Meadowdale Nurseries, for sponsoring the trophies vouchers.

Main room with junior section

A particularly special moment this year was when Horsehay Horticultural Society was presented with a Kindness Award, nominated by members of the local community and awarded by Cllr. Rajash Mehta. This was a complete surprise and a deeply appreciated honour. We sincerely thank everyone who nominated us – your support means so much.

Vegetables and flower in main room

With record entries, new additions, and wonderful community support, the 2025 Flower, Vegetable, and Craft Show was a resounding success – a true celebration of local talent, dedication, and community spirit.