Middledale Foods appoints PR & marketing communications agency as it looks to future growth

The new strategic partnership forms part of Middledale Foods’ ambitious growth plans as the business looks to UK and international expansion, with investment in a number of areas.

Driven by insight, technical expertise, and a partnership-led approach, Middledale Foods helps customers to succeed in a dynamic market by delivering innovative ingredients, strategic sourcing, and resilient, sustainable supply chain solutions.

Customers and manufacturing partners comprise of some of the UK’s best known and exciting fast-growing brands including Yeo Valley, Baxters, and Arla Foods.

Managing Director of Middledale Foods, Sarah Summers

The Strong Agency is tasked with enhancing Middledale Foods’ brand visibility in core target markets, conveying the business’s extensive breadth of products, services and expertise, and fuelling the business’s continued growth.

Activity will include robust and intelligent media relations, business profiling, events, awards, business partnerships and seasonal activations. Working with Middledale Foods’ marketing partner, Food by Design, the Manchester headquartered agency will also guide the business’s social and digital communications strategy, with a focus on LinkedIn and e-mail marketing.

Speaking on the agency’s appointment, Managing Director of Middledale Foods, Sarah Summers, said: “The Strong Agency has a proven track record of delivering campaigns that make a real impact, backed by strong strategic insight, a deep understanding of the market and a genuine commitment to delivery.

“The team has taken the time to really get to know our business and build trusted relationships. I’m confident that the communications plans we’re developing together will support us in realising our growth ambitions. First results are already having a demonstrable effect. We’re delighted to have Jules and the team on board; they’re a valuable addition to the business.”

Founder of The Strong Agency, Julie Wilson

Founder and Managing Director of The Strong Agency, Julie Wilson, added: “With nearing 30 years’ expertise, Middledale Foods has quietly grown into one of the largest specialised food ingredient suppliers in the UK, enabling ambitious growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for forward-thinking food manufacturers worldwide.

“It has done so whilst building a culture where people and partner relationships are valued, performance is recognised, and contribution is rewarded. We are looking forward to working together to raise the profile of Middledale Foods and position the business as a rightful authority in the specialist ingredient and food manufacturing sectors.

“The Strong Agency has a proven track record of producing campaigns that deliver positive business impact. We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the continued growth of Middledale Foods at this pivotal time.”