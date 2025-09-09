Volunteers in Kington are being invited to take part in a litter pick to give the town a tidy up, using people power to clean the streets.

The litter pick will take place on Wednesday, September 17 at 5pm at the town clock.

Their efforts will ensure the town looks great in readiness for the annual walking festival which will start on Thursday, September 18 to 21, which attracts scores of visitors.

Chairman of Kington Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks said: “Everyone is welcome to come along to the chamber’s litter pick.

“If people can bring their own equipment, we can provide the bags. We thought we would tidy the town up ready for the Walking Festival.”

The chamber has organised several previous litter picks before major local events and they have always been a great success, removing litter and debris and creating a great community-spirited atmosphere.