Moreton Hall celebrated as Shropshire's top non-selective private school

Moreton Hall is the highest-ranked non-selective school in the county, surpassing other selective institutions and reinforcing its commitment to ‘Value Added’ education.

"This is a fantastic achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of our students and staff," said Michael Brewer, Principal of Moreton Hall. "Our ethos has always been about nurturing individual talent and helping every pupil reach their full potential, regardless of their starting point. When you consider that ethos led to over 25% A* grades at A level this year, it is the cherry on the cake to be recognised by a prestigious publication like The Times as the best non-selective school in Shropshire!"

Moreton Hall Celebrates Exceptional Results

The Times league tables provide a comprehensive overview of academic performance across the country. While many high-ranking schools are selective, Moreton Hall's position demonstrates that outstanding results can be achieved without entrance exams, through a supportive and encouraging educational environment.

About Moreton Hall: Moreton Hall is a leading independent boarding and day school for girls aged 3-18. Located in Oswestry, Shropshire, the school is celebrated for its outstanding academic results, broad co-curricular programme, and nurturing pastoral care. With a focus on holistic education, Moreton Hall empowers students to become confident, resilient, and successful young women.