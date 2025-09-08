Industrial painting exhibition at Footprint Gallery, Jackfield

"I have a long family history connecting me to the Telford area.

"I am an industrial landscape painter from Sheffield and I started my 40+ year career at Wolverhampton Polytechnic back in 1978. I chose to celebrate my painting career in Ironbridge when I discovered my family deeply rooted in the Industrial revolution.

"Some of my new paintings on show directly include my ancestors and their industry.

"I recently discovered that my mentor and Tutor from 1979, Bob Rhodes has a posthumous exhibition of his life's work at the Enginuity Gallery in Ironbridge. This was a wonderful coincidence and I took the opportunity to meet with Sarah Roberts, the archivist at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust who has curated Bob's exhibition.

'Gospel Car' Oil painting inspired by the exhibit at the Blists Hill Museum, Ironbridge.

My exhibition is at The Footprint Gallery, Fusion, Jackfield Tile Museum, Jackfield, Ironbridge and runs from September 23 to October 5, open daily 10 - 4pm.

'Robert Wixon' Oil painting inspired by my 3x great grandad and his life working in the Iron industry Wombridge.