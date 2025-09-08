Celebrating 120 years on target: Bridgnorth & District Air Rifle League invites past and present shooters
The Bridgnorth and District Air Rifle League is 120 years old this year, and to celebrate this are holding a meal at The Down Inn, Bridgnorth on September 19.
By contributor Ed Rochelle
Published
Last updated
They would like as many old and new shooters to attend as possible. They are also looking for old photos and score cards that they can display on the evening.
For more information please contact Ed Rochelle at erochelle@lineone.net