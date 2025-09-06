Exploring Oswestry’s Built Heritage

The event, starting at 10am and running through until 1pm, will include a talk by Samantha Jones, Llwyd Mansion: Framing the Future Project Manager, providing a progress report on the exciting plans to restore this iconic building, set at the heart of the town centre, making it fit for the future, and sharing the information gleaned to date on its long history.

There will also be a talk from local historian John Pryce-Jones focussing on architects – some locally based, like Thomas Penson, W.H. Spaull and Edward Bremner-Smith, others from right across the country – who have helped to shape the present appearance of the town and town centre. Both talks will be illustrated.

Llwyd Mansion as it looked before its renovation in the 1870s. Picture: Oswestry Town Council, M4/6

And there will be a chance to see some of the historic records preserved at the Guildhall in the Town Council’s nationally accredited archive collection, placed on display by archivist Kerry Evans. Reflecting this year’s national theme for the Heritage Open Days programme, the focus will be on architecture, and will include maps and plans from Victorian times of Oswestry’s town centre and markets.

Numbers are limited; places can be reserved by emailing samantha.jones@shropshire.gov.uk. The event is free of charge.