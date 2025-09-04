This House is Hers: Debut solo exhibition by Megan Ward

Working from her studio at English Bridge Studios, Ward has been quietly nurturing a practice that draws on observation, memory, and the subtle rhythms of domestic life.

A lifelong maker, she has explored a wide range of mediums since childhood, gaining early recognition when her work was selected for exhibition at The Mall Galleries in London during her college years.

After leaving a career in finance, Ward has committed fully to her artistic path, working primarily in graphite, watercolour, and oils. Her recent work reflects her deepening interest in the relationship between creativity and mental health, influenced by her studies in Children and Young People’s Mental Health. Central to her latest series is an exploration of how light shapes emotional well-being, a contemplative thread woven through her still lifes, portraits, and landscapes.

For this special two-week exhibition, Swan Hill Studios will become a lived-in gallery space, where Ward herself will reside. The house becomes hers: a domestic setting animated by paintings of flowers, food, intimate portraits, and scenes of everyday life. The result is an exhibition that breathes with atmosphere, transforming the familiar into something reflective, sensory, and quietly profound.

Curated by Sam Pooley Stride, founder of Swan Hill Studios, This House is Hers offers an introduction to a distinctive new voice in contemporary painting - one that honours the beauty of the everyday while inviting viewers to pause, reflect, and inhabit its gentle emotional terrain.

Meg Ward - at Swan Hill Studio

“Megan’s work invites us into the intimacy of the home, showing us how everyday objects and moments can hold extraordinary emotional weight. It’s a deeply moving, contemplative body of work," said Sam Pooley Stride, Curator & Founder, Swan Hill Studios.

Exhibition details

Meg Ward - at Swan Hill Studio

Title: This House is Hers: Megan Ward

Dates: September 11-2

Venue: Swan Hill Studios, Shrewsbury

Meg Ward - Pictured with a selection of pieces on show at Swan Hill Studio

Opening Times: 10am-4pm daily - Message for private appointments.

Private View: September 11 - 5pm-8pm

About the artist

Megan Ward is a Shrewsbury-based artist whose practice explores domestic life, creativity, and emotional well-being through graphite, watercolour, and oils. Her work has been exhibited nationally, including at The Mall Galleries in London, and is rooted in an ongoing investigation into how light and atmosphere shape human experience.

About Swan Hill Studios

Swan Hill Studios is an independent art space in the heart of Shrewsbury, dedicated to showcasing bold and distinctive voices in contemporary art. Founded by artist and curator Sam Pooley Stride, the studio combines exhibition space with residency opportunities, fostering creativity, dialogue, and community engagement.