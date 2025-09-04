Start Tech doubles festival sponsorship

Start Tech is continuing its support of Shropshire Oktoberfest, which comes to the Quarry on October 3rd and 4th. The Start Tech VIP Area boasts a coveted view of the live music stage, a private bar, and premium toilets. The two-day event fills up vast beer tents with local brewers, cidermakers, winemakers and distillers serving directly to festivalgoers. There is live music from local bands throughout the event, a silent disco, carpool karaoke, street food and comedy. It’s the second year that Start Tech has sponsored the VIP area.

L-R: Kieran Jones, Lewis Hardie and Jordon Tipper at Shropshire Oktoberfest 2024

The IT experts have also given their support to the 33rd Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival, taking the headline sponsorship of the main bar. The Shrewsbury Beer Festival is taking place at St Mary’s Church from September 24th to 27th with around 100 real ales, ciders and perries to choose from.

Start Tech is a multi-award-winning Managed Service Provider, offering IT management, communications infrastructure, AI integration, and cyber security expertise. Managing director, Ian Groves, said he is delighted to be supporting events which in turn support businesses in the local region. “At the heart of both Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shrewsbury Beer Festival, it’s about championing drinks produced in our local area. These platforms are helping businesses to prosper, which is where it ties in to our ethos at Start Tech. Of course, as our business’ culture includes enjoying events together as a team, both festivals will provide a great opportunity to have some fun. We hope to see the local community get behind both festivals.”

Ian Groves and Jordon Tipper from Start Tech at Shropshire Oktoberfest 2024

Shropshire Oktoberfest is an event from Shropshire Festivals. Their Director of Fun, Beth Heath adds, “Ian and the Start Tech team are a fantastic support to Shropshire Festivals. Their brand has great visibility locally because they aren’t afraid to put their support behind events, charities and local organisations, which in turn make where we live better. We are very grateful for their ongoing support. Tickets to the Start Tech VIP Area usually sell out, so make sure you get yours soon!”

Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer Festival will take place at St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury from September 24th to 27th, and tickets are available at tckty.camra.org.uk/e/412/shrewsbury-camra-beer-and-cider-festival-25. Shropshire Oktoberfest is on October 3rd and 4th in Shrewsbury’s Quarry. Buy tickets at www.shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk.

To find out more about Start Tech visit www.start-tech.co.uk.

Start Tech VIP Area at Shropshire Oktoberfest