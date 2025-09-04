Shoppers could award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Newtown Cattle Market Superstore on Pool Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Penygloddfa Primary School, which is looking to create an outdoor play fitness box; St George's CE Academy which is looking to buy some new reading books for pupils; and Ysgol Gynradd Llanidloes Friends of School which is aiming to upgrade its playground facilities.

Ben Manuel, store manager at Newtown Cattle Market Superstore said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.