The Cat Show Live returns to Birmingham’s NEC, uniting cat lovers and community

This year's event will be hosted by the esteemed TV vet Dr. Scott Miller, celebrated for his expertise on ITV's This Morning, where he will discuss feline health and responsible care. He will be accompanied by broadcaster Marverine Cole, known for her work on Good Morning Britain and BBC’s Kathryn Stanczyszyn.

In a pioneering move for cat shows, a new initiative called “Rescue 100” will be launched, designed to connect potential adopters with rescue organisations. The goal is to find homes for 100 cats by Christmas, addressing the ongoing rehoming crisis.

“We are proud to be champions for positive change in the cat show community,” said Sam Marsh, Co-Founder of The Cat Show Live. “With our new initiative, Rescue 100, we aim to make a significant impact on the cat rehoming crisis by connecting loving homes with cats in need, ensuring that every cat has a chance at a happy life.”

The Cat Show Live returns to the NEC Birmingham

Additionally, The Cat Show Live is teaming up with its first-ever human charity this year, Hospices of Hope, which was chosen by the creators of Bagpuss, Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin. The iconic character will serve as the fundraising mascot, helping to raise awareness and support for this meaningful charity.

The event will also host internet-famous felines Travis and Sigrid, along with Ragdoll cat Atticus, showcasing the joy pets bring to our lives.

The Cat Show Live 2025 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of our feline friends, filled with engaging activities and experiences for cat enthusiasts of all ages.

For more details, visit: thecatshowlive.com.