Shropshire Shufflers shortlisted for three England Athletics Awards

Shropshire Shufflers, one of the largest clubs in the country, has been shortlisted in three categories at the forthcoming England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards: Club of the Year, Community Project of the Year, and Club Volunteer of the Year.

The England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of clubs, volunteers and community projects across the sport.

Shropshire Shufflers now boast over 600 members. Picture: Shropshire Shufflers

The nomination for Club of the Year recognises the scale of activity within the Shufflers, who now boast a membership of more than 600 runners. The club offers a wide range of inclusive programmes designed to encourage participation across all ages and abilities. These include a dedicated buggy running group for parents, a highly regarded beginners’ programme which has introduced over 100 new people to running, and a guide running initiative supporting visually impaired athletes.

Shropshire Shufflers have now trained several guide runners. Picture: Shropshire Shufflers

The club’s place on the shortlist for Community Project of the Year reflects its wider contribution to the local community. Shropshire Shufflers have played a significant role in supporting the establishment of a new parkrun in Shrewsbury, providing both financial assistance and volunteer involvement. In addition, the club has made regular donations to local foodbanks, underlining its commitment to supporting community wellbeing both within and beyond athletics.

Long-standing member Debbie Armstrong has also been recognised with a nomination for Volunteer of the Year. Debbie has given many years of dedicated service to the club and wider running community, leading beginners’ courses, offering guidance and encouragement to new runners, and volunteering tirelessly at parkrun. Her nomination highlights the central role volunteers play in sustaining and growing grassroots athletics.

Debbie Armstrong (far left) has been recognised for her tireless volunteering efforts. Picture: Shropshire Shufflers

John Short, Chair of Shropshire Shufflers, said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in three categories at the England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards. These nominations are a reflection of the commitment, enthusiasm and inclusivity that run through our club. We are especially pleased to see Debbie’s exceptional contribution recognised in this way – she epitomises the spirit of volunteering that underpins everything we do.”

The Shropshire Shufflers was established in 1981 and is now one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands. With well over 600 members, the inclusive running club caters for all abilities – from absolute beginners to experienced marathon runners. Many members enjoy social running while others regularly take part in road races of various distances, with multi-terrain events also being popular.

The winners of the England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham in October.