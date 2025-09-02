Bleed Kits are in Oswestry - but would you know how to use one?

Seven bleed kits are in the boxes in the town centre and supplied by the Oswestry Town Council from the proposal by the then town Councillor, Les Maguire. Since then, the Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) initiative has put them in more defibrillator boxes in the local parish’s meaning around 26 bleed kits are now available in Oswestry and surrounding villages.

Sadley, in this day and age, we all live with the possibility that someone on our streets maybe carrying a blade weapon. Indeed, we have a couple of stabbings in Oswestry in the last few years. Not a common occurrence fortunately in our town but if it happened, would you know what to do?

Local resident, Mike Lade, is aiming to get more life savers on our streets in a one hour session to introduce people to the Bleed Kits, how to use the contents but also how to improvise bleeding control until a kit gets to you or the paramedics arrive.

Primarily aimed at the High Street shop proprietors, publicans and hospitality trade but open to any interested parties.

The session is in the Oswestry Memorial Hall, Smithfield Street, Oswestry, SY11 2EG on Monday, September 29, starting at 11am.

Places are limited so please reserve your place via Face Book @mikelade and the Jot Form or just email Mike Lade at mikelade1975@gmail.com.

More information is available by contacting Mike on 07803 038858.