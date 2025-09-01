Shrewsbury MS group enjoy exercise classes

On the first Thursday of each month we have tai chi in the morning, with time for a bite of lunch and chat, followed by a speaker or activity such as boccia. On the other weeks in the month, we meet in the afternoon for yoga, pilates or movement to music. All the sessions are free to those with MS living in Shropshire, funded by Shrewsbury & District MS Society.

The exercises are generally done sitting, so suitable for wheelchair users, but with some standing or floor work, depending on our capabilities. We are all different – many of us can walk, with or without a stick, and some need a wheelchair or mobility scooter. The exercises help with so many of our MS issues – balance, muscle stiffness and lack of mobility. The social part of the sessions is just as important to our health and well-being as the physical exercise!

Pilates - a fun way to exercise. Picture: Cathy Swan

As well as the exercise sessions, the Society provides monthly talks on a range of subjects, outings and Christmas lunch.

Tai chi - a more meditative exercise. Picture: Cathy Swan

If you’d like to try us out, phone 07798 864032 for more information. Carers and spouses are welcome, we'd love to see new faces!