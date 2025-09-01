Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group announce next meeting
The Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group monthly meeting will take place on Monday, September 8, at Untied Reform Church Hall (near the English Bridge) Coleham Head, Shrewsbury. The meetings are on the second Monday each month from 2pm to 4pm.
By contributor Donald Taylor
The speaker on this occasion will be Michael Carding whose talk will be "Loopy Lines".
Please come along and make new friends and break the isolation of being hearing impaired. We have a tea/coffee break and biscuits along with a raffle.
Entry to the meeting is through the door at the rear of the church from Abbey Foregate or church car park. We have a summer outing and Christmas lunch.