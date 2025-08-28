Culina Group raises over £40,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospices

Hope House is a lifeline for more than 750 families across Shropshire, Cheshire and across Wales, helping every local child with a life-threatening condition live their very best life from diagnosis.

Led primarily by the team at Culina’s Market Drayton site, the fundraising total is the result of a wide range of initiatives carried out by Culina Group employees over the years.

One standout effort saw three Culina colleagues take part in a sponsored drive from Calais to Barcelona in a £200 Ford Mondeo Estate, raising over £1,000 while completing a series of fun challenges along the way. On-site charity events also contributed to the funds, including the annual Culina Group Charity Golf Day, the auction of FA Cup tickets which raised more than £1,000, as well as donating sacks of toys to the hospice at Christmas.

Culina CEO Liam McElroy, with Michelle Anderson and Hope House CEO, Andy Goldsmith. Picture: Culina Group

To mark the milestone, Culina Group CEO Liam McElroy visited Hope House, in Oswestry, accompanied by Michelle Anderson, who has led fundraising efforts within the company. During the visit, they toured the facilities and saw firsthand the difference the hospice makes to children and families.

They were also shown how donations directly support meaningful initiatives within the hospice, such as creating peaceful garden spaces for reflection and providing memory bears to families coping with loss.

As a heartfelt gesture during the visit, the children presented Liam and Michelle with a framed picture to thank Culina Group for the generous support and funds raised.

Liam McElroy, Culina Group CEO said: “It’s been inspiring to see our colleagues come together over the years to support such a meaningful cause for a local charity. Hope House provides extraordinary care and comfort to families in their most difficult moments, and we’re honoured to contribute to their mission and help give back to those in a time of need.”

Dawn Ball, Area Fundraiser at Hope House, said: "We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Culina Logistics for their outstanding support and commitment to Hope House Children's Hospices over the years. Reaching the incredible milestone of £40,000 is a testament to their generosity, teamwork, and dedication to making a real difference for local children and families. Thank you for standing with us and helping local children with life-threatening conditions to live their best life."

Culina Group will continue its fundraising efforts for Hope House Children’s Hospices, which needs to raise £10 million each year to continue providing specialist and vital nursing care and practical and emotional support to children and families.