Popular autumn plant fair returns to Weston Park

These tickets offer a special half price entry of just £5 when buying an advance ticket to the Weston Park Autumn Plant Hunters’ Fair. Without an advance ticket, entry is £10 (pay on the gate).

Organiser Martin Blow said: “It’s been a fab summer, and we’ve all been making the most of our outdoor space. Now’s the time to pick up some late flowering plants to perk up our beds and borders and fill the garden with scent. The nurseries will have thousands of plants to choose from with just the right plant to set your garden ablaze with colour, plus there is lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best for your own unique garden.”

This event includes access to the gardens, miles of woodland and parkland walks and the adventure playground for the kids, as well as the plant fair.

This is a great chance to enjoy the changing season at Weston Park and pick up some great plants for your garden from the brilliant line-up of specialist plant nurseries. Plus, there will be a great range of garden accessories to choose from for all those finishing touches.

Plant Hunters' Fair at Weston Park

For this special event reduced price tickets are now on sale online giving entry to the plant fair, gardens and parkland for just £5.00 when buying an advance ticket online. Without an advance ticket, entry will be £10.00 on the day, pay on gate. Online tickets will not be on sale on the day of event, so please make sure you book your tickets soon!

The event is open from 10am to 4pm on Sunday 7th September and there is free parking. Dogs on leads are very welcome, as are picnics. Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for list of nurseries attending and weston-park.com/autumn-plant-fair/ for ticket information

Weston Park

Weston Park late summer borders