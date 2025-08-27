New B&Q store in Merry Hill marks upcoming opening with community day

The day is part of B&Q’s wider Community Days programme, where volunteers from local B&Q stores nationwide support their local community by improving a charity space, making a positive difference across the communities B&Q serves.

Black Country Foodbank is a charitable organisation in Dudley dedicated to supporting individuals and families facing hardship by providing essential food and toiletry parcels, helping ensure those in crisis have access to basic necessities.

Steven Ritchie, Unit Manager at the new B&Q store, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening the doors to our brand-new B&Q store in Merry Hill. The team is excited to welcome customers in to store and showcase everything the new store has to offer.

“My colleagues and I are proud to celebrate the launch of our new store by teaming up with Black Country Foodbank to refresh their warehouse, a space that plays a vital role in supporting individuals and families that use it.”

The new 23,000 square foot B&Q store, located at Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Dudley, will offer a wide range of home improvement essentials. In addition to over 12,000 essential home improvement products, there’ll be a dedicated timber cutting service, B&Q’s popular Valspar paint mixing service, and a garden centre offering outdoor plants and gardening equipment.

Items in store will be ready for click and collect from as little as 15 minutes and customers will also have access to an additional 22,500 product lines through B&Q’s next-day Click & Collect service.

B&Q Colleagues

The new B&Q Merry Hill store will employ 22 colleagues.

The Grand Opening of B&Q Merry Hill will be on Friday, September 5, at 9am.

The first 100 customers making an in-store purchase on Friday 5 September will receive one free garden plant (subject to availability and conditions). Other Grand Opening day activities include live music, surprise and delight activities, and the Dulux dog will also be greeting customers.