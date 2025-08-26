Keelan Wright launches debut UK theatre tour blending food, fun and famous faces

Keelan Wright, the home cook whose journey began in his family kitchen, is taking his passion for food and storytelling to the stage with his very first live UK tour, Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat & Laugh – LIVE. The five-date theatre tour will see Keelan bring an evening of cooking, conversation and entertainment to audiences across the country.

On stage, Keelan will be cooking up some of his favourite dishes while sharing personal stories, insights, and plenty of laughs. Each show will feature a special guest – from footballing legends such as Harry Redknapp and Brian Little to some of the UK’s most exciting music artists, including PRINZ, ZieZie and Jomo Kays – making every night a one-of-a-kind experience.

Audiences can expect a warm and engaging evening where food takes centre stage, but with plenty of surprises along the way. The show blends live cooking with conversation, giving fans the chance to see Keelan in a completely new light – not just as a cook, but as a host bringing together flavours, stories and personalities.

Keelan Wright brings his passion for food and conversation to the stage with his debut UK theatre tour, Keelan’s Kitchen: Cook, Chat & Laugh – LIVE.

Keelan said: "This is something I’ve dreamt of doing for a long time. Cooking has always been about sharing for me – sharing food, sharing stories, sharing a laugh. To be able to bring that to theatres, with some incredible guests joining me along the way, is just amazing. I can’t wait to get out there and meet everyone."

The five tour dates will take place in February and April 2026, with a heading to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on 12 February 2026. Tickets on sale now at: keelanskitchen.com