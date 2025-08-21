Tenbury High Ormiston Academy celebrates GCSE success

The academy, based on Oldwood Road and part of Ormiston Academies Trust, has shared its pride as its Year 11s achieve GCSE success this results day, following two years of hard work and dedication.

Students have been celebrating individual successes, particularly throughout the academy’s disadvantaged pupil cohort.

The whole school community has shared their congratulations as the young learners now prepare to take their next steps in education, thanks to the fantastic results they’ve secured at Tenbury High.

Keeley Borkowski celebrates her GCSE results at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Choolwe Musanje was awarded top grades, including two grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Alongside the academy’s success, some individual achievements include:

Arthur Hall who successfully achieved eight grade 9s, including in the three sciences, and one grade 8

Choolwe Munsanje who was awarded two grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7

Jamie Symonds secured grades 9 to 7 across his nine GCSEs including a grade 9 in computer science and a grade 8 in mathematics

Jamie Symonds collected his GCSE results at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy this morning. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

Tenbury High Ormiston Academy is proud to offer students a personalised learning experience, which ensures they access the tailored support, teaching, and learning opportunities to thrive in education. As part of Ormiston, the academy is dedicated to providing the highest quality education and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, gains the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

Vicki Dean, Principal at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, said: "We are so proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved in their time with us. It is amazing to see them take home well-deserved academic success, but also to see how they have grown as confident, aspirational, and caring young adults.

Arthur Hall secured top grades, including eight grade 9s and one grade 8. Photo: Ormiston Academies Trust

“We could not have achieved this success without our amazing staff, families, and community and I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported our Year 11s. On behalf of all of us at THOA, we wish our students a huge congratulations!”