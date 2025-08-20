Charity walkers take on local Three Peaks Challenge

The eight mile walk saw participants ascend 2,000ft to visit the tops of three adjacent hills, Breidden Hill, Moel y Golfa and Middletown Hill 367m, starting from the car park below Rodney's Pillar at Criggion, just north of Welshpool. Each walker donated £15 to the charity and enjoyed a well-earned drink and slice of cake at the end of their trek.

The event raised over £1,700 and the funds will be used to improve the lives of older people in Shropshire.

“A big ‘thank you’ to everyone that took part,” said Emma Wilde, the charity's Wellbeing Services Manager and organiser of the Challenge. “Social isolation is a very real issue for older people, particularly in rural areas. Every penny we raise for our 75th anniversary appeal will go towards strengthening our Befriending Service and our social activities or groups that support the thousands of people who struggle with feelings of loneliness.”

Walkers raised over £1,700 for a charity that supports local older people.

To support Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75. If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

For more information about how to get involved in 75th anniversary or to get involved in a fundraising challenge, please email fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123.