Bank holiday treat for plant lovers at the Dorothy Clive Garden

Organiser Martin Blow said “Now in its 18th year, our Plant Hunters' Fair at The Dorothy Clive Garden has become a tradition with plant lovers and we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful garden. It’s been a fab summer, and we’ve all been making the most of our outdoor space, so now’s the time to pick up some late flowering plants to perk up our beds and borders and fill the garden with scent."

"There will be a fabulous line-up of 25 top specialist nurseries and artisans coming along to make this a very special day out for all garden lovers. The nurseries will have thousands of plants to choose from with just the right plant to set your summer garden ablaze with colour, plus there is lots of expert knowledge on hand to help you choose the best for your own unique garden. There will be a great range of garden accessories to choose from for all those finishing touches.”

"The event includes entry to the 12-acre Dorothy Clive Gardens and if you haven't been to the garden before you're in for a real treat. The stars in summer are the stunning and colourful late summer flower borders and the contrasting shady woodland garden all linked by a network of paths. You can explore the gardens, sit and relax in the many seating areas, and enjoy the tearoom's home-baking on the terrace lawn, whilst enjoying the lovely views of the surrounding countryside."

Dorothy Garden Summer Plant Hunters' Fair

The plant fair is a special fund-raising event for the Willoughbridge Garden Charitable Trust who maintain this wonderful garden.

This special event takes place on Sunday 24th and Monday 25th August from 10am-5pm both days. The garden offers a great special event price on these days of just £5 for garden and plant fair entry. Free parking, dogs welcome. The Dorothy Clive Garden can be found on the A51 two miles south of Woore (TF9 4EU for satnav). Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for a list of nurseries attending.

