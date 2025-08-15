A tale of two towns: First-time buyer brothers share home moving journeys

Chris (29) and Elliot (27) Blount-Powell both put their faith in David Wilson Homes to guide them to homeownership, with Chris purchasing his first property at Rose Place in Shrewsbury, and Elliot doing the same at Ladden Garden Village in Yate, Bristol, just a few weeks apart.

Both brothers, who were born in Warrington but grew up in Oswestry, purchased the Wilford style home; an ideal option for first-time buyers. It has two bedrooms, a modern kitchen at the front of the property, an open-plan lounge and dining area, a downstairs cloakroom and the main bathroom upstairs.

Whilst buying their first homes in separate locations, Chris and Elliot made the most of going through the process together.

Brothers, Chris and Elliot, both got on the property ladder with David Wilson Homes

Chris said: “Whilst Elliot had been looking at buying a house for a while, I started to think about it seriously about three months before I put the deposit down. For me, I am a bit more impulsive than Elliot so when I started to look and see what I could afford, I just went for it.

“I remember letting Elliot know I was going to look at houses, but he didn’t expect I would put a deposit down so soon and be the first to start the process of buying the home. Once I shared how easy the experience was, he got quite serious in his hunt and followed suit shortly afterwards.

“I shared what I thought about David Wilson Homes and the quality of the houses. He then found there was a development in Yate and went to have a look.”

Chris (L) and Elliot (R) have purchased the same David Wilson home in Shrewsbury and Bristol

Elliot added: “We had spoken about buying homes for a while, and we even considered buying one together at some point. Chris had found his property in Bicton Heath and, like me, secured the end-terrace house with the bigger garden.

“From my perspective, I guess there was some reassurance with how well Chris found the process of buying from David Wilson Homes and the support he got during the build process that helped me do the same at Ladden Garden Village.”

The duo reserved their new homes within a couple of months of each other, giving them the chance to share the experience and watch their properties take shape together ahead of their move-in dates.

Elliot and Chris purchased separate homes at the same time with David Wilson Homes

They were also able to personalise their properties – Elliot opted for fitted wardrobes as well as the usual customisations with tiles, kitchen units and carpets while Chris added fittings such as extra plugs in areas he thought were necessary.

Chris said: “It was quite funny to compare the houses, the similarities and differences. We are quite competitive, but it was also such a unique and fun experience to buy our first homes at the same time.”

Both Chris and Elliot were supported by their parents, one way or another. Having previously rented a property in the Netherlands; Chris moved back in with his mum and dad for a year which gave him time to build up his savings and the extra money needed for household items.

Elliot, on the other hand, was renting a city centre apartment with his friend in Bristol and was able to take advantage of David Wilson Homes’ Parent Power scheme at Ladden Garden Village. Through the scheme, available on selected properties, the housebuilder could match a parent, close family member or friend’s financial support up to the value of £15,000.

Elliot commented: “I was fortunate to get Parent Power applied on my property, which was a great incentive as my parents had always wanted to help contribute towards my home and, this way, David Wilson Homes would also contribute. The process was simple; it was applied on the completion date.”

Chris and Elliot Blount-Powell purchased at Rose Place and Ladden Garden Village

Each of the brothers saved in different ways to acquire their first home. Chris took advantage of options like the Help to Buy ISA, fixed-rate savers and other incentives banks would offer to maximise his savings, whilst Elliot had been putting money away since he started working full-time a little over six years ago. He lived with his parents for most of that time, and the COVID-19 period gave him an opportunity to save a greater amount of money over the two years.

Both can now reflect on their journey to becoming homeowners and what it means to them.

Chris said: “I’m very happy. It was a challenge but it’s incredibly rewarding to spend time in my own space. Everyone is aware of how challenging it is to get on the property ladder, so I must thank those who supported me along the way like my parents who were great in advising on ways to start saving early and where to put the money to benefit from certain schemes.

“There is a big sense of calm or weightlessness when owning your own home because it’s your own space. Financially, you also feel like you are investing in something that you will thoroughly enjoy for years to come.”

Elliot added: “It was a big deal for me. I have rented for a while and always wanted to have my own space, which I could make my own. Since moving in, I have loved every minute.

“Buying a brand-new home gave me a bit more time to work through the process of purchasing a house. I didn’t feel rushed to have everything together, and David Wilson Homes was incredibly helpful in putting me in contact with a mortgage adviser and solicitor.”

Now settled in, each brother is enjoying a new home in their respective towns.

Chris, noting the best part of Rose Place, commented: “The development is great. There is plenty of green space and a lovely pond in the middle, so it’s quiet when working from home but also, on a nice evening you can sit outside and relax.”