Beelivery expansion spurs recruitment drive across Shropshire

The recruitment drive comes on the heels of the successful launch of Beelivery’s new takeaway delivery service, an ambitious move that extends the brand’s offering beyond grocery and into the fast-growing food delivery market. This new service allows customers in towns and rural communities – covering an impressive 94% of UK households – to access restaurant-quality meals from local takeaways with the same speed and convenience Beelivery is known for.

As demand for the service across Shropshire grows rapidly, Beelivery is scaling its operations to ensure consistent, efficient coverage across the region. To meet this need, the company is actively recruiting new delivery drivers to join its existing nationwide network. These new hires will play a key role in supporting the brand’s expanded offering and maintaining high levels of service as order volumes continue to rise.

Beelivery already operates a nationwide team of over 25,000 self-employed delivery drivers, ranging from students to seasoned professionals. Its flexible “choose your own hours” model, combined with competitive pay, makes it an appealing opportunity for those looking to supplement their income. With minimal barriers to entry, the role requires only a smartphone and access to a mode of transport – whether it’s a bicycle, scooter, motorbike, or car.

Beelivery is hiring delivery drivers across Shropshire

Paul Gott, Chief Operating Officer at Beelivery, commented: “Our latest takeaway delivery service launch together with the growth of our grocery offering has paved the way for a significant expansion of our nationwide delivery driver network.

“As demand for convenient food delivery continues to grow, there is a clear need for a provider that reaches beyond cities and towns to include rural communities. This expansion aims to ensure that everyone, regardless of location, can enjoy their favourite takeaways in the comfort of their own home.”

More information on how to become a delivery driver with Beelivery can be found on the website.