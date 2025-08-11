A blooming success: Meole Brace Garden Club hosts 75th show

The Club was founded in 1948 and since then its Annual Show has been held every year with few exceptions and in the past was regularly entered by probably Shrewsbury’s most famous gardener, Percy Thrower.

This year’s show was sponsored by the Royal Horticultural Society, Love Plants and Kings Seeds and had a bumper number of entries in all classes, far exceeding the numbers of recent years. This was an impressive achievement particularly in the year where sadly Shrewsbury has lost its famous flower show and indicates that the future of horticultural shows is bright!

Peter Dunhill Club President presenting the Meole Brace Cup to Sarah Adams for the most points in the vegetable section

Many Club Trophies, cash prizes and Love Plants and Kings Seed vouchers awarded for vegetables, fruit, flowers, floral art, baking and preserves, photography, art and young gardeners. There was particularly fierce competition in the photography selection.

Judging of the Fruit and Vegetable sections

Peter Dunhill the Club President said: “The show’s success was due to the organisational skills of an enthusiastic show committee determined to encourage participation and the tremendous efforts of the Garden and Allotment club members and their families.”

“To top it all the weather was beautiful and attracted many visitors who took advantage of the delicious refreshments that were available as well as the plant stall, tombola and guess the size of an enormous tomato competition, weighing in at an impressive 750 grammes! A great afternoon was had by all!”

Presentation of the Alex Troup Trophy to Rosie Pollard, overall winner of the Young Gardeners Competition

Jim and Caitriona Frodsham winners of the Best Allotment Competition 2025