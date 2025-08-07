Steam Gala returns to Blists Hill Victorian Town

During the Industrial Revolution, steam produced by burning coal powered the machines that turned raw materials into new goods and the vehicles that transported them to new markets.

At the Steam Gala, steam engines will roam the town’s streets, giving visitors a flavour of the sights, sounds and smells of Victorian Britain. Visitors will be able to get up close to steam engines and see how they worked, with the chance to ask questions and learn more about how essential they were to the Industrial Revolution.

Free event included in ticket price.

For full details of events, tickets and annual pass prices, visit www.ironbridge.org.uk





