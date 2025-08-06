Hisense renews partnership with Together for Cinema for fourth consecutive year

Together for Cinema is a Community Interest Company (CIC) that has now set up 56 cinema rooms in children’s hospices and family care locations across the UK. These rooms offer moments of joy, calm, and connection to children and young adults, as well as their families, carers, staff, and volunteers.

Since becoming a Platinum Partner in 2021, Hisense has supported the initiative through annual donations and access to large-screen TVs, helping create safe cinema experiences in care environments where easy setup is essential. While many rooms use projectors and AV systems, large-screen TVs have proved particularly valuable in settings with space, time, or infrastructure limitations. To date, Hisense has supported with three locations, with 100” TVs installed in two of these allowing high-quality viewing experiences.

Together for Cinema is widely recognised within the AV industry for its dedication to using technology to improve lives. For example, Acorns Children’s Hospice in the Black Country, the team returned over a decade after its original installation to upgrade the hospice’s cinema space. Acorns provides round-the-clock specialist palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions, helping families make every day count. The refurbished room was designed with AV experts Jooced to offer comfort, connection, and moments of joy in a space that’s easy to use and tailored to the needs of the hospice.

Arun Bhatoye (Head of Marketing at Hisense)

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing, Hisense UK said: “We’re proud to see our technology being used for good, transforming entertainment into a way of bringing people together and supporting those in care settings across the UK. As a long-standing Platinum Partner of Together for Cinema, we are honoured to play a role in bringing these spaces to life and remain committed to the initiative and its wider impact.”

Ian Morrish, Founder, Together for Cinema, said: “With so many cinema rooms now complete, it’s the generosity of partners like Hisense that continues to make our work possible. Their long-standing support, both in product and spirit, has played a meaningful role in creating spaces that bring joy and comfort to those who need it most. We’re incredibly grateful to have Hisense as part of our journey.